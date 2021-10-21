OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced the appointment of Donna Mathieu, to the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2022. Ms. Mathieu replaces Alexander (Sandy) Struthers who will be retiring January 12, 2022.

"I am very pleased that Donna will be assuming this strategically important role with NAV CANADA," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO. "Donna is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience both within NAV CANADA and in the broader private sector, and her expertise has been instrumental in NAV CANADA's success in navigating the unprecedented financial challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ms. Mathieu has held progressively senior positions within NAV CANADA and is currently the Vice President, Chief Investment Officer & Treasurer.

Prior to her impressive career with NAV CANADA, Ms. Mathieu held progressively responsible roles with KPMG where she worked across Canada, Europe and the Caribbean. Ms. Mathieu holds CFA and CA designations and is a Member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, in addition to holding a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: [email protected], Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226

Related Links

www.navcanada.ca

