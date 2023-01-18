OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA is pleased to announce that Kingston, Ontario has been selected as the site for a digital facility under its multi-year Digital Aerodrome Air Traffic Services (DAATS) program.

In place of a traditional out-the-window view from flight service stations and air traffic control towers, digital facilities will use high resolution optical sensors, external microphones, and other sensors to capture what is happening at an airport.

The live video and data feed, transmitted through secure, reliable networks, will provide a visual presentation of airport activity on a set of large video screens at the digital facility for use by air traffic service personnel in the provision of safe and efficient services.

"Digital facilities provide an opportunity to re-imagine how we deliver service, and where we deliver it from, allowing NAV CANADA to respond effectively and efficiently to changes in airport traffic demand," said Mark Cooper, Vice President and Chief Technology and Information Officer. "NAV CANADA will leverage technology to continue to provide safe and efficient service levels, increasing resiliency and supporting the aviation industry's sustainability recovery targets."

This digital facility serving the local Kingston Airport will be used to refine and evaluate technology and operating procedures. This work will provide a foundation for the creation of a potential digital hub in Kingston that would provide air traffic services to airports in other communities starting in four- to six-years' time.

"The city of Kingston is excited to be invited to participate in NAV CANADA's new Digital Facility program and we look forward to working together to introduce this advanced technology at Kingston Airport." said Bryan Paterson, Mayor of Kingston. "We believe this collaboration will bring benefits to the aviation community across Canada and Kingston in particular."

The transition to a digital capability opens new opportunities to incorporate new functionality, such as infrared video that increases situational awareness in low visibility conditions and onscreen data tags containing flight information.

The modern digital hubs will be designed for flexibility, ease of maintenance, and enhanced contingency while enhancing NAV CANADA's employee experience and driving common processes, procedures, technology and training.

By late 2022 there were more than 65 airports in more than 30 countries that have Digital facilities in operation, under development or in feasibility study, out of which 16 airports are already operational and handling day-to-day air traffic.

The DAATS program is one of NAV CANADA's strategic direction initiatives being implemented to enhance safety, improve services to customers and drive long term resiliency and sustainability.

