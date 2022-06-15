Natural Resources Canada Launches Call for Proposals to Fund Clean Fuels Awareness Projects

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low-emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support workers in our natural resource sectors. To meet Canada's ambitious target of reaching net zero by 2050, Canada's economy will need to be powered by two equally important energy sources: clean power and clean fuels. Clean fuels are expected to play a critical role in hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as industry and medium- and heavy-duty freight.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, officially launched a call for proposals to fund clean fuels awareness projects. The callout seeks proposals for innovative projects that aim to increase awareness and reduce knowledge gaps among Canadians and industry on all clean fuel types and clean fuel technologies in the sector. These include biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel, as well as gaseous fuels such as hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

Selected projects could include the following activities:

Developing curriculum and/or training material for a target audience;

Implementing targeted outreach and awareness campaigns;

Offering in-person professional training, industry-led skills training and centres of expertise;

Establishing a web-based resource and/or information portal;

Implementing a national or regional clean fuels mentorship or ambassador program;

Developing best-practices guides and educational tools to support targeted audiences or all Canadians; and

Executing a series of in-person and/or virtual meetings, presentations, technology demonstrations or other events.

Natural Resources Canada will provide funding through non-repayable contributions between 50 and 75 percent of the total eligible project costs, with a maximum funding up to $300,000 per project, depending on the organization type. All registered not-for-profit and for-profit organizations, Canadian communities and provincial, territorial, regional or municipal governments and academic institutions are encouraged to apply.

This call for proposals, which will close on September 13, 2022, puts a strong emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion. We recognize the unique opportunities that clean fuels can present for Indigenous organizations and communities; therefore, Natural Resources Canada will be launching a separate call for proposals for Indigenous-led organizations this summer.

These investments are another step the government is taking to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Similar to other investments in clean technology, the ones announced today are part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a clean, healthy and affordable future for all Canadians.

"The Government of Canada is delivering on its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the production and use of clean fuels. Supporting clean fuels awareness projects will educate Canadians about these important technologies while creating good jobs."

Clean fuels are fundamental to fuelling our future and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

With a $1.5-billion investment over five years, the Clean Fuels Fund offers new opportunities to fuel Canada's transition to clean energy. The Clean Fuels Fund will help Canadian companies produce clean fuels, create up to 36,000 new jobs by 2030 and enable the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

