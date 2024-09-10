NATIONS ROYALTY QUOTED ON OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN U.S. AND CHANGES FINANCIAL YEAR END

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC) (OTCQB: NRYCF) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTC"), and will commence trading today under the symbol "NRYCF". The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "NRC".

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NRYCF/quote.

The OTC operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for U.S. broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-quoted companies. Being quoted on the OTCQB Market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provides U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to more easily trade through the broker of their choice.

Qualifying for approval to be quoted on the OTCQB requires a company to be current in its disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to complete an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The Company also announces that it has changed its financial year-end from May 31, to March 31. Following this change, the next financial year will end March 31, 2025.

Further details relating to the change in year-end and reporting periods in the new financial years going forward are available in a Notice of Change of Structure prepared in accordance with Section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through its regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with the right to receive five annual payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine; The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit , currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.; The Premier Gold Project , currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold pour completed in April 2024 ;

, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold pour completed in ; The Red Mountain Gold Deposit , owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and

, owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

Additional information about Nations Royalty can be found on its website: www.nationsroyalty.ca and at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the benefits of OTC listing, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Nations Royalty. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

