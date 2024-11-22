Nations Royalty Congratulates Former Director Debra Febril for her Election as Chair of the Nisga'a Lisims Government

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: NRC) (OTCQB: NRYCF) (FRA: Y96) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") wishes to congratulate Debra Febril for her election victory as Chair of Nisga'a Lisims Government ("NLG"). Due to her Executive Position with NLG, Debra is resigning from her position as a Director of the Company. Additionally, Nisga'a-appointed Director, Collier Azak, is retiring from the Board of Directors for personal reasons. Nation's Royalty is working with NLG to nominate replacement Directors for the Company, with appointments expected to be announced shortly.

Robert McLeod, CEO of Nations Royalty, stated: "We are grateful for Debra and Collier's time on the Board of Directors as representatives of the Nisga'a Nation, our largest shareholder, and wish them well in their future endeavours. We look forward to continuing to work with Debra in her new role as NLG Chair. On behalf of the Nations Royalty team, we wish to congratulate all of the recently elected Members of the NLG Executive and are grateful to have worked with the outgoing Members through the launching of the Company earlier this year."

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine; The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit , currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.; The Premier Gold Project , currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024;

, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024; The Red Mountain Gold Deposit , owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and

, owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(604) 617-0616

