Nations Royalty and Nisga'a Nation Release Groundbreaking Documentary: Nations Rising

The documentary tells the story of the Nis g a'a Nation's long journey towards economic sovereignty and the creation of Nations Royalty

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW AIYANSH, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: NRC) (OTCQB: NRYCF) (FRA: Y96) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") and the Nis g a'a Nation are proud to release a new documentary showcasing the Nis g a'a Nation's history of leadership in economic self-determination and delivering prosperity for its people. The documentary, Nations Rising, illustrates the power of Indigenous collaboration and how the Nis g a'a's journey led to the creation of Nations Royalty – the largest majority Indigenous-owned public company in Canada.

Nations Rising - A Nisg̱a’a Story Trailer Figure of Txeemsim, also known as the Trickster or Transformer in Nisga'a culture (CNW Group/Nations Royalty Corp.) Official emblem of the Nisga’a Nation (CNW Group/Nations Royalty Corp.)

Through its business model, Nations Royalty vision is to create new opportunities for Indigenous Peoples to grow their wealth, invest back in their communities and maximize the value of natural resource projects on their lands.

"Nations Rising tells the inspiring story of the Nis g a'a Nation. For centuries, our people have been leaders and innovators, stewarding our land to strengthen our communities and drive forward economic reconciliation," said Eva Clayton, President of the Nis g a'a Nation. "Our people have overcome tremendous hardships. We have survived cruel injustices. But today, through companies like Nations Royalty, Indigenous People are coming together, rising up from the ashes of the Indian Act to achieve great things for our people and communities."

Nations Rising is a joint project between the Nis g a'a Nation and Nations Royalty; this feature honours their history and providing insight into their mission to unite Indigenous Peoples and create new opportunities for wealth, exercising autonomy and self-determination.

To learn more about Nations Royalty as told by Nisga'a leaders and Company Management, watch the trailer or view the full documentary, please visit nationsroyalty.com/nationsrising.

Nations Royalty is a public company that was created as an opportunity for Indigenous groups to access the present-day value and de-risk their own royalty agreements. The company's unique model provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of royalties, while also empowering Indigenous communities to maximize their wealth, and accelerate the revitalization of their economies through critical infrastructure, social programs and long-term community development.

"As the first majority Indigenous-owned public company, Nations Royalty is making history. Our model is bringing Indigenous communities together and using our collective strength to unlock new opportunities for our People. For the first time, we are leveraging new tools and resources to access capital markets and create sustainable wealth that will strengthen our communities for generations. Today's documentary is a testament to this strength, and how the Nis g a'a Nation's vision and leadership have been pivotal in pursuing these new opportunities," said Derrick Pattenden, Chief Investment Officer at Nations Royalty.

The documentary highlights Nations Royalty's roots as a company that is deeply committed to keeping Indigenous wealth in Indigenous hands. Founded by the Nis g a'a Nation, Nations Royalty is dedicated to helping Indigenous communities thrive by maximizing the value of royalty payments from their land, enabling them to access and participate in capital markets while simultaneously investing in the projects that will make a tangible difference for their people.

Nations Royalty will host a documentary launch party alongside representatives from the Nis g a'a Nation on the evening of April 28, 2025, in Toronto. The event will coincide with the First Nations Major Projects Coalition's 8th Annual Conference in downtown Toronto, a widely attended event that brings together First Nations, government and industry leaders to advance Indigenous participation in major projects.

About Nations Royalty:

Nations Royalty is Canada's largest majority Indigenous owned public company. Founded by the self-governing Nis g a'a Nation, Nations Royalty was listed on the TSX-V in 2024 with the mission of helping build capacity for Indigenous Peoples in public markets and create royalty diversification for Indigenous groups. Specializing in the mining royalty space, Nations Royalty is unlocking the last untapped pool of royalties anywhere in the world – Indigenous-owned royalties. Backed by Frank Giustra, one of Canada's most successful mining entrepreneurs, Nations Royalty has a current portfolio of five royalties on mining assets owned by the Nis g a'a Nation, one of which is on the largest, fully permitted gold and copper project in the world. Visit nationsroyalty.ca.

SOURCE Nations Royalty Corp.

Media Contacts: Sam Brezden, External Relations Manager, Nations Royalty, E: [email protected], P: 778-823-5040; Natasha Boeck, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], P: 647-401-3763