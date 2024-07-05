TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Robert McLeod, Interim CEO, Nations Royalty Corp ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRC) and Eva Clayton, President, Nisga'a Lisims Government and their teams joined Andrew Creech, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

ations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC) is an innovative majority Indigenous owned natural resource royalty company with a foundation of five Tier 1 Nisga'a Nation royalties in critical and precious metals. The Company's vision is to grow into a top global royalty company, specializing in indigenous-owned royalties and revenue streams in precious metals and critical minerals, oil and gas and renewable energy. The Company's mission is to unite Indigenous people to create Indigenous wealth, promote economic reconciliation, and build capacity in capital markets. For more information please visit: https://nationsroyalty.ca/home

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT: Robert McLeod, Interim CEO, [email protected]; Kody Penner, VP Corporate Development, Kody.penner@nationsroyalty,ca