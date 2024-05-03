NATIONS ROYALTY CORP. (FORMERLY VEGA MINING INC.) ANNOUNCES FILING OF ARTICLES OF CONTINUANCE & NAME CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. ("Nations" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Transaction (as defined in the Company's press releases dated February 1, 2024, and April 11, 2024), it has completed its continuance from the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Continuance"), and has changed its name from 'Vega Mining Inc.' to 'Nations Royalty Corp.' "), effective May 3, 2024.

The Continuance was approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 4, 2023. The principal effects of the Continuance are detailed in the management proxy circular dated October 30, 2023, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Nations Royalty

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with the Royalties that the Nis g a'a Nation has in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

The Premier Gold Project, in construction by Ascot Resources Ltd. with gold production expected in the coming months, and the Red Mountain Gold Deposit (as disclosed by Ascot Resources Ltd. in a news release dated August 14, 2023 ); and

); and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

