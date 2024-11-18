Nations Royalty Announces AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC) (OTCQB: NRYCF) (FRA: Y96) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General & Special Meeting (the "AGSM") held on November 14, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGSM, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of the auditor, and the stock option plan.

The detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

a total of 10,743,178 votes were cast by holders of Nations Royalty common shares (the " Shares "), representing 7.42% of the total outstanding Shares;

"), representing 7.42% of the total outstanding Shares; 10,743,178 Shares, representing 100% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five;

10,743,178 Shares, representing 100% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of the election of each of the directors for the ensuing year as follows: Edward Clayton , Debra Febril, Collier Azak, Saga Williams , Alex Morrison , and Robert McLeod ;

, Debra Febril, Collier Azak, , , and ; 10,731,676 Shares, representing 99.89% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and

10,741,951 Shares, representing 99.99% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of passing an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's amended stock option plan for the ensuing year.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Newmont Corporation;

operated by Newmont Corporation; The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit , currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.; The Premier Gold Project , currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024;

, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024; The Red Mountain Gold Deposit , owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and

, owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

(604) 617-0616

