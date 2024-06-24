Nations Royalty Appoints Kody Penner as Vice President Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC and GITLAXT'AAMIKS, BC, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kody Penner as Vice President, Corporate Development.

Kody will help Nations Royalty partner with Indigenous groups across Canada to strengthen its portfolio of royalty interests, leveraging his unique experience with Indigenous Governments and businesses. Additionally, Kody will contribute to the Company's strategy and presence in the capital markets.

Kody Penner worked as an underground miner at Newmont's Brucejack Gold Mine (CNW Group/Nations Royalty Corp.)

He is an accomplished, young Indigenous business leader in mining. Kody previously advanced from an underground miner to a Strategy role at Canada's largest diversified miner. He is also Vice-Chair of the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation, where he has helped lead the company through major strategic and operational changes by enhancing governance and management structures.

Kody has driven value for Indigenous communities and mining companies while building lasting, sustainable relationships. He brings a collaborative approach to decision-making, aligning the values of rights holders and stakeholders toward common goals.

As Lead, Business Planning at Teck Resources Limited's ("Teck") Copper Growth group, Kody advanced Teck's development assets through effective business planning, efficient capital allocation, and strong governance frameworks. Prior to Teck, he worked as a Mining Analyst for Agentis Capital, in Investor Relations with Skeena Resources Ltd. and as Employment Director for the Tahltan Central Government. Kody holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from the University of British Columbia.

Kody is a proud citizen of the Tahltan Nation, the northern Indigenous neighbors to the Nis g a'a Nation, the founding First Nation of Nations Royalty. The Tahltan have a rich mining history, from obsidian mining at Mt. Edziza to active operations and contracting throughout their territory. Advanced projects and mines on Tahltan territory include Brucejack and KSM, which overlap with Nis g a'a, the Red Chris and Silvertip mines, the Eskay Creek, Snip, Shaft Creek, and Galore Creek deposits, along with many other historic mines, deposits, and prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Growing up in the mining industry, Kody worked at Imperial Metal's Ruddock Creek exploration camp and as an underground miner at Newmont's Brucejack mine. He is passionate about responsible resource development that benefits communities and shareholders, helping Indigenous groups work toward self-sufficiency while providing the world with much-needed minerals.

Robert McLeod, Interim CEO of Nations, stated: "I am thrilled to welcome Kody to Nations Royalty. He is one of the most impressive young mining and Indigenous leaders in the industry. Kody's background in Indigenous leadership, mining and capital markets is ideal for his role as Vice President of Corporate Development. I am most excited about the passion and energy he brings to our team."

The Company also announces that it has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to perform strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services including content development, web development, media buying and distribution and campaign reporting and optimization, for a total retainer of up to US$150,000 which the Company intends to pay out of its general working capital account. Native Ads has been engaged for a twenty-four (24) month term, or until the retainer is depleted.

The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency in business since 2014 that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions. It is only digital agency serving public companies that owns both its own ad network, as well as a financial publisher network. Native Ads has offices in Vancouver and New York and is led by its CEO Jon Malach who is its authorized representative for its investor relations services. For more than eight years, Jon has been facilitating the strategic pairing by Native Ads of premium publishers with premium advertisers, by providing elegant native ad units.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements t in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine; The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit , currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.; The Premier Gold Project , currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024 and commercial production scheduled for Q3 2024;

, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024 and commercial production scheduled for Q3 2024; The Red Mountain Gold Deposit , owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and

, owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to Kody's ability to help Nations Royalty partner with Indigenous groups across Canada. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward. . Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding Kody's ability to help Nations Royalty partner with Indigenous groups across Canada that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Nations Royalty Corp.

For more information, please contact: Rob McLeod, Interim CEO, Nations Royalty Corp., [email protected], (604) 617-0616; Kody Penner, VP Corporate Development, [email protected], (604) 356-4995