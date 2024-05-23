NATIONS ROYALTY APPOINTS DERRICK PATTENDEN AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

VANCOUVER, BC and GITLAXT'AAMIKS, BC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Nations Royalty Corp. ("Nations" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Derrick Pattenden, CFA as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") for the Company effective immediately. He is replacing Ryan Weymark, P.Eng., who has served as founder and Interim CIO for the Company. Mr. Weymark will continue as a strategic advisor and consultant to the Company for the foreseeable future.

Derrick Pattenden is an accomplished investment banker with 15 years of extensive experience in the mining industry, specializing in finance, mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career he has completed M&A transactions with a combined equity value of over C$20 billion. He has direct experience with transactions involving the creation of new mining royalties and royalty companies, as well as the restructuring of existing metal streaming agreements.

His investment banking career began in Vancouver with Genuity Capital Markets. Prior to joining Nations, Mr. Pattenden was Director, Investment Banking, at Canaccord Genuity where he worked with TSX and TSX Venture listed companies and focused exclusively on the mineral exploration and mining industry. He has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from the University of British Columbia and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Mr. Pattenden is a proud band member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte. He has fond memories visiting his grandparents where he spent his summers fishing on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory reserve. As a youth, he was an accomplished athlete involved in both boxing and ice hockey.

Robert McLeod, Interim CEO of Nations stated: "I am excited to welcome Mr. Pattenden to the Nations' team, whose primary focus will be on assessing acquisition opportunities to support the rapid growth of our royalty portfolio. Mr. Pattenden, a citizen of the Mohawk Nation, brings a wealth of experience through his mining engineering education and investment banking experience with one of Canada's leading institutions. A pillar of Nations' mission includes Indigenous representation in leadership roles throughout the Company – we are grateful to have attracted someone of Derrick's calibre to join our executive team."

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from mining projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations' mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations' foundation begins with the royalties that the Nisga'a Nation has in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

The Premier Gold Project, currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold pour in April 2024 , and the Red Mountain Gold Deposit; and

, and the Red Mountain Gold Deposit; and The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the business plans of Nations and the Nisga'a Nation, the completion of the Transaction and the Amalgamation on the proposed terms or at all, the proposed benefits of the Transaction, the name of the Company upon completion of the Transaction, the Board of Directors and management of the Company upon completion of the Transaction, the ability of the Company to obtain additional royalties or to partner with other First Nations or Indigenous Groups throughout the world and the intention of the Company to apply to list its shares on a stock exchange or market. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, failure to complete the Transaction and the Amalgamation, failure to achieve the proposed benefits of the Transaction, failure to obtain any required consents to assignment of the royalties, the potential inability of the Company to have its shares listed on any stock exchange or market. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned Transaction. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

