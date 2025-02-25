Only one-third (34%) of respondents believe that a chronic health condition such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease can increase one's risk of getting shingles

Among those with a chronic condition, concern of getting shingles is low with only 12% highly concerned and 37% somewhat concerned

Over 80% of those with a chronic condition have not been informed by a healthcare professional about an increased risk for shingles

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey of Canadian adults reveals significant gaps in understanding of shingles risk factors and a lack of concern among those most at risk of the viral infection. The survey also found that only one in five (20%) Canadians with chronic conditions, who are among those at increased risk, have had a conversation with their healthcare provider about their shingles risk.

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox1 and typically shows up as a rash with painful blisters across the chest, abdomen or face.2 It occurs when the virus reactivates in the body, which can happen when the immune system has been weakened, either due to age, stress, or certain health conditions or medications.3

Age appears to be most well understood as a risk factor for shingles with 63% of survey respondents aware that being aged 50 or older increases one's risk of the viral infection. While age is an important risk factor to consider, it's not the only one. Yet, the survey revealed awareness of risk factors for shingles beyond age are lower, with less than half (49%) of respondents knowing that conditions such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and chronic kidney disease increase one's risk of shingles and associated complications.

This knowledge gap is alarming given data show that, for example, people living with asthma face a 24% increased risk, those with COPD experience a 31-41% higher risk, individuals with diabetes have a 24-30% elevated risk, those with rheumatoid arthritis have a 51-67% increased risk, and those with cardiovascular disease have a 34% greater risk of developing shingles.4, 5 Individuals with chronic conditions also face an increased risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms of the virus6 which include severe nerve pain which can last for several months or even years.7

Dr. Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada, said: "Shingles is more than just a rash and its impact can be particularly devastating and prolonged for those who are older or who are living with underlying health conditions. While discussion about disease prevention may not be top of mind in the face of more immediate health concerns during healthcare visits, particularly for those suffering from chronic conditions, that doesn't negate the importance. The findings from this survey underscore the need for a more focused effort to educate Canadians and support increased dialogue with healthcare providers about individual risk factors for developing shingles."

Despite those with chronic conditions being at a heightened risk for shingles and its complications, concern of contracting shingles among this group is low with only 12% of respondents with a chronic condition stating they are very concerned and only 37% somewhat concerned. In addition, only slightly more than one-third (37%) feel personally at risk of contracting the illness, suggesting a lack of understanding of the potential impact of shingles among this at-risk population.

Coinciding with the lack of awareness and concern among those with chronic conditions, the survey also revealed gaps in preventative action and healthcare provider dialogue on the topic with this group. While 80% were aware that shingles is preventable through vaccination, only 34% said they had been vaccinated against the viral infection. Further, the majority (83%) had not been informed by a healthcare provider that they are at an increased risk for shingles.

Canadians are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider to learn more about shingles, their individual risk factors and shingles prevention.

About the survey

The national survey, commissioned by GSK Canada, was conducted from December 17, 2024 to January 19, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 2,109 Canadians aged 18 and older who are members of Leger's online panel, balanced and weighted on age, gender and region. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of 2,109 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.1%, 19 times out of 20. Oversampling was carried out for individuals with comorbidities to ensure that health profiles were represented.

About shingles (Herpes Zoster)

Shingles is the common name for herpes zoster and is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox.8 90% of adult Canadians have had chickenpox—and thus can get shingles, with about 1 out of 3 people experiencing shingles in their lifetime.9 Shingles typically presents as a rash, with painful blisters across the chest, abdomen or face.10 The pain is often described as aching, burning, stabbing or shock-like.11

Along with discomfort from the rash, the disease causes underlying pain in the nerves, which people describe as burning, throbbing, or stabbing.12 The pain can be severe enough to interfere with work and other everyday activities as basic as getting dressed.13 Up to 40% of people with shingles report at least one complication from the illness such as post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), a long-lasting nerve pain that can last weeks or months and can occasionally persist for several years.14 More rarely, shingles can lead to bacterial skin infections, weakness, muscle paralysis, and loss of hearing or vision.15

The impact of shingles infections on Canadian health care systems is estimated to be around $67 - $82 million annually.16

About GSK

We are a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.ca.



______________________________________

1 Harpaz R, et al. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention of herpes zoster:

recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57(RR-5):1-30.

2 Mueller NH, et al. Varicella Zoster Virus Infection: Clinical Features, Molecular Pathogenesis of Disease and Latency. Neurologic Clinics. 2008;26;675-697

3 Shingles. MyHealthAlberta.ca. Adapted May 18, 2023. Available at: https://myhealth.alberta.ca/Health/Pages/conditions.aspx?hwid=hw75433. Accessed November 2, 2023.

4 Kawai and Yawn. Mayo Clin Proc. 2017;92:1806-21

5 Marra et al. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2020 Jan 9;7(1):ofaa005

6 Torcel-Pagnon L, Bricout H, Bertrand I, Perinetti E, Franco E, Gabutti G, Volpi A. Impact of Underlying Conditions on Zoster-Related Pain and on Quality of Life Following Zoster. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 2017 Aug 1;72(8):1091-1097. doi: 10.1093/gerona/glw189. PMID: 27793966; PMCID: PMC5861866.

7 Immunize Canada. Shingles (Herpes Zoster) What you need to know. 2025. Available at: https://immunize.ca/sites/default/files/Resource%20and%20Product%20Uploads%20(PDFs)/Products%20and%20Resources/Shingles/shingles_factsheet_web_e.pdf

8 Harpaz R, et al. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57(RR-5):1-30.

9 National Advisory Committee on Immunization. STATEMENT ON THE RECOMMENDED USE OF HERPES ZOSTER VACCINE. An Advisory Committee Statement (ACS). Can Commun Dis Rep. 2010;36(ASC-1):1-19.

10 Mueller NH, et al. Varicella Zoster Virus Infection: Clinical Features, Molecular Pathogenesis of Disease and Latency. Neurologic Clinics. 2008;26;675-697

11 Harpaz R, et al. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevention of herpes zoster: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57(RR-5):1-30.

12 Shingles/Herpes Zoster Vaccine (Shingrix®) Fact Sheet. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. January 6, 2021. https://hpepublichealth.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/

13 HealthLinkBC, July 31,2023

14 National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Updated NACI Recommendations on the Use of Herpes Zoster Vaccines. June 2018. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/publications/healthy-living/updated-recommendations-use-herpes-zoster-vaccines-eng.pdf. Accessed April 5, 2024

15 National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Updated NACI Recommendations on the Use of Herpes Zoster Vaccines. June 2018. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/content/dam/phac-aspc/documents/services/publications/healthy-living/updated-recommendations-use-herpes-zoster-vaccines-eng.pdf. Accessed April 5, 2024

16 Bennett & Watson, 2009; Boivin et al., 2010; Brisson et al., 2008. Accessible at: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c2fa7b03917eed9b5a436d8/t/63fd20a0bdda7910d3fe50b8/1677533345259/Shingles+Report+-+Final3.pdf. Accessed April 5, 2023.

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

GSK Canada media enquiries: +1 855 593 6274