Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence Convenes Canadian and International Experts in Ottawa to Support Caregivers

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - WORKING TOGETHER: THE CANADIAN CAREGIVING SUMMIT, organized by the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE), starts today to chart a path forward with actionable policies to support the millions of Canadian caregivers and care providers. The Summit takes place from November 6 to 8 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa and online.

The three-day event comes one year after the CCCE released its first whitepaper, Giving Care: An approach to a better caregiving landscape in Canada, which outlines policy solutions on care.

The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE) is holding the Canadian Caregiving Summit in Ottawa, Ontario between November 6 and 8, 2023 to lay the groundwork for a national caregiving strategy. CCCE released new data revealing that 61% of caregivers and 76% of care providers deem care policy a voting issue. (CNW Group/The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE))

"If all caregivers took a week off, the care systems in Canada would collapse before noon on the first day," says Naomi Azrieli, OC, D.Phil, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation, which established CCCE in May 2022. "CCCE supports caregivers and care providers in Canada, but public policy reform is needed to fully address the care crisis in Canada."

The Summit brings together experts with lived experiences as caregivers, leaders, policymakers and researchers from the age, disability, and illness communities to help lay the groundwork for a national caregiving strategy. They will address the social, psychological and financial impacts caregivers and care providers face nationwide, including LGBTQ+, Indigenous and racialized communities.

"Canada can be the best place in the world to give and receive care, but the existing patchwork of provincial, territorial and federal caregiving policies is failing all those who give care in the country," says Liv Mendelsohn, CCCE's executive director. "Our summit is the first national convening bringing together stakeholders from across the lifespan to lay the groundwork for a national caregiving strategy to address the many challenges faced by caregivers and care providers and ensure they have the supports they need and deserve."

The Summit features Canadian and international speakers and panelists, creating a ripe platform to expose the biggest challenges faced by Canadian caregivers and care providers and explore best practices from peer countries. Keynote speakers include the Hon. Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Alison Barkoff, Administration of Community Living (US) Principal Deputy Administrator, and Baroness Jill Pitkeathley, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.

To celebrate the achievements of caregivers, care providers and care-focused organizations dedicated to supporting and advocating for a brighter future of care in Canada, CCCE will also host The Canadian Caregiving Gala on November 6, emceed by Jully Black, the renowned R&B artist and Canada's Walk of Fame inductee.

New data shows caregiving is an electoral issue.

To better understand the needs of caregivers and care providers across Canada, CCCE collaborated with Leger Communications to conduct the National Caregiving Survey in the summer of 2023. The first summary of findings published on November 6 in alignment with the Canadian Caregiving Summit, reveals the majority of caregivers and care providers deem care policy a voting issue (61% and 76%, respectively).

"Canada is a nation of caregivers," said Liv Mendelsohn, CCCE's executive director. "One in four cares today, and half will give care in their lifetime. Our survey data confirms that this is an unignorable issue. Our political leaders must address the issues facing caregivers or risk losing touch with their constituents."

The survey also sought to better understand the needs and challenges of caregivers and care providers in Canada. The combined data showed that:

Only 25% of care providers feel supported by governments.

90% need broader financial support.

94% need better access to home care services.

64% of care providers say higher pay is needed for job satisfaction.

Explore the National Caregiving Survey summary of findings.

About The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence

The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE) was established by the Azrieli Foundation, Canada's largest non-corporate charitable foundation that has a long history of supporting disability-focused organizations across the country. CCCE's mission is to support caregivers and care providers and advocate for the needs of those who provide care. They advocate for policies that make a difference, translating knowledge into practice, scaling what works, and filling gaps through innovation.

NOTE TO ASSIGNMENT EDITORS:

Media Registration:

Options are available for in-person and virtual attendance, with live transcription in English and French. For more information or free registration, please contact Claire Dawson, energi PR, at [email protected] or Olivia Olesinski of CCCE at [email protected].

All Summit sessions, including the Gala, are open for filming.

Interview Opportunities:

Liv Mendelsohn , Executive Director of CCCE

, Executive Director of CCCE James Janeiro , CCCE Director of Policy and Government Relations

, CCCE Director of Policy and Government Relations Other Summit participants may be available upon request.

SOURCE The Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence (CCCE)

For further information: Media Contact : Claire Dawson, energi PR, (905) 510-4127, [email protected]