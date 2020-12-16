Collaboration brings together researchers, governments, industries and communities to transform Canadian industry

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is pleased to announce a partnership with Simon Fraser University (SFU) to establish a West Coast collaboration to increase capacity in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science research and training in Canada.

This new partnership further strengthens SFU's AI and data capabilities and builds upon a history of collaboration with the NRC. With a shared commitment to data-driven research, it is positioned to bring together researchers, governments, industries and communities to deliver innovations across many sectors in Canada.

Together, the NRC and SFU are empowering partners to solve critical problems for Canadian society through the focus on research excellence, training of highly qualified personnel and nation-wide capacity-building in the AI and data science fields.

The National Research Council of Canada and Simon Fraser University previously collaborated on a variety of projects, such as facilitating the use of machine translation technology to improve the quality of translated documents and expanding the range of languages that can be translated.

of and previously collaborated on a variety of projects, such as facilitating the use of machine translation technology to improve the quality of translated documents and expanding the range of languages that can be translated. Most recently, a new virtual reality (VR) collaboration with Wolfgang Stuerzlinger, professor in Simon Fraser University's School of Interactive Arts and Technology, has begun with the National Research Council of Canada's Digital Technologies Research Centre on the use of VR to simulate real-world objects augmented with Internet-of-Things technology.

School of Interactive Arts and Technology, has begun with the of Digital Technologies Research Centre on the use of VR to simulate real-world objects augmented with Internet-of-Things technology. New student projects are underway. One project, in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada's Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre, will use machine learning to create models that reduce the environmental impact of ships in our oceans and rivers.

of Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering Research Centre, will use machine learning to create models that reduce the environmental impact of ships in our oceans and rivers. Simon Fraser University and the National Research Council of Canada are exploring and developing collaborative projects in support of the NRC's Challenge programs. Within these programs, the NRC is partnering with the private and public sector, academia, and other research organizations in Canada and internationally. The goal is to advance transformative, high-risk, high-reward research that address Canadian priorities

"The National Research Council of Canada has a long track record of collaborations that develop expertise, amplify the impacts of science and engineering, and leverage funding to support research excellence. We are excited to partner with Simon Fraser University to further develop artificial intelligence research and training that will generate new knowledge with the potential to transform every sector and industry in Canada."

Dr. Carolyn Watters

Chief Digital Research Officer, National Research Council of Canada

"Simon Fraser University (SFU) shares a common vision with the National Research Council of Canada to use big data innovations to benefit society. This partnership builds on SFU's leadership in artificial intelligence and big data, and I look forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead."

Fred Popowich

Senior Director, KEY, Simon Fraser University's Big Data Initiative

The National Research Council of Canada's Digital Technologies Research Centre

