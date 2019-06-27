National Research Council of Canada partners with leading Canadian research organizations

Bold new initiative to accelerate science excellence and technology development in Canada

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Every day, Canadian scientists and researchers from across the country push the boundaries of knowledge and make breakthroughs that have real benefits for all Canadians. When these brilliant minds are supported to work together, the possibilities for discovery and innovation are limitless.

That's why the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) is partnering with leading Canadian research organizations to create collaboration centres that share talent, resources, and infrastructure. At these centres, researchers from both organizations share access to specialized equipment, work side by side on collaborative projects, and support training opportunities for young scientists.

Today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, officially launched the NRC-Fields Mathematical Sciences Collaboration Centre in Toronto. This innovative partnership will bring together 20 researchers and students from the National Research Council of Canada and the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences. It will lead to discoveries and advances including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology. It will also provide training opportunities for graduate students and post-doctoral fellows.

Canada is at the forefront of exciting new developments in math, which are fuelling advances in computation and analytical science. The NRC-Fields Mathematical Sciences Collaboration Centre will harness the talent of a wide and diverse range of math graduate students and researchers, and apply it to solving challenges in health, energy, connectivity, advanced manufacturing, and more. The NRC and Fields started working together in 2018 on algorithms and other applied mathematics tools that underlie artificial intelligence.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that when diverse points of view are brought together in research to discover and innovate, we all benefit. These NRC collaboration centres are bringing the best and the brightest together to support the next generation of research leaders and help ensure that our health, environment, communities and economy thrive."

–The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"This collaboration centre brings together leading researchers to form a joint team and make significant advances in mathematical sciences for Canadians. We are proud to partner with the Fields Institute and look forward to the success of this exciting collaboration."

– Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council of Canada

"Collaborating with the Government of Canada's largest research organization is inspiring. By combining our strengths in advanced mathematics with the NRC's unsurpassed reputation for excellence in biological sciences and engineering, we can continue solving industrial challenges in health, energy, connectivity, advanced manufacturing, and more."

– Ian Hambleton, Director, Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences

Quick facts

Founded in 1992, the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences is an internationally renowned centre for mathematical collaboration, innovation and learning. Every year the Fields Institute welcomes over 4,000 visitors from across the globe, offering unique opportunities for research and knowledge exchange.

Prior to today, 3 other NRC collaboration centres have been launched:

The Centre for Research and Applications in Fluidic Technologies (CRAFT), formed with the University of Toronto . This is a national hub for in vitro diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and precision medicine

. This is a national hub for in vitro diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and precision medicine

The CIC-NRC Cybersecurity Collaboration Consortium (CNCCC), formed with the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity

Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity

The NRC-Waterloo Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity, formed with the University of Waterloo

The Karluk Collaboration Space at Memorial University , which will lead innovation in ocean engineering, technology, and science is launching on June 28, 2019 .

, which will lead innovation in ocean engineering, technology, and science is launching on . The National Research Council of Canada is the Government of Canada's largest research organization. It is a key part of the Innovation and Skills Plan and of Budget 2018's commitment to supporting Canada's researchers to build a more innovative economy.

