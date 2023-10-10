NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, JOINS FORCES WITH BETACH SOLUTIONS

MNP and Alberta-based Betach Solutions Team Up to Bring Clients Increased Access to Technology and Digital Advisory Services

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Betach Solutions, a Calgary-based Microsoft Online Services implementer, has joined national professional services firm MNP, effective October 2, 2023.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Lawrence Gordey and Soon Chong, Betach Solutions is an award-winning Microsoft Partner, specializing in custom implementations using Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Business Central, Field Service and Customer Service.

MNP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms, has a large and fast-growing digital practice ('MNP Digital') which has been recognized by Microsoft Canada with Impact Awards in six of the last seven years, including most recently in 2023 as a winner of the Power Platform Impact Award. The firm was also a global finalist for Low Code Application Development Partner of the Year.

The move enhances Betach's ability to help its clients succeed while also bolstering the MNP Digital practice. Sean Devin, National Leader of MNP Digital, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in ways to support their clients' visions for their future:

"Recent changes in how businesses need to operate have accelerated the trend of organizations digitizing their businesses to better engage with their customers," said Devin. "We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve in how we can best support our clients. Joining forces with Betach Solutions is a strategic move that brings further expertise to MNP's technology and digital offering right across the country."

Betach Solutions' co-founders Lawrence Gordey and Soon Chong will join MNP along with approximately 35 team members. The pair highlighted the benefits to both their clients and team members as being key reasons for their desire to make the move:

"We are continually looking at new ways to help our clients achieve their goals, while continuing to support the development and growth of our team members," said Gordey. "Joining MNP gives our existing clients access to more resources and a wider range of expertise and experiences – while at the same time providing greater opportunities for our team in one of the leading digital consulting practices across Canada."

"This truly is a win-win for both our businesses," added Chong. "MNP complements and enhances our current team and service offerings. We believe that joining them is a perfect example of how two firms can come together to give our clients an enhanced edge that is needed to overcome current business and industry challenges."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services. MNP's Digital practice is one of the fastest-growing parts of its business.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

About Betach Solutions

Betach Solutions is a gold-certified Microsoft ERP & CRM systems integration consultancy, helping clients for over 20 years to simplify, streamline, and improve their operations with innovative technology solutions. As one of the first cloud service providers in Canada, Betach is a management and information systems and technology consulting leader with a focus on Microsoft Cloud Services and proven expertise in driving results for our clients.

For more information, visit www.betach.com

