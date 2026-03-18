MNP Joins Forces with Dumas Leduc CPA Inc., Building on Commitment to Grow the Montérégie Region

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Dumas Leduc CPA Inc., effective June 1, 2026.

Based in Ormstown, Québec, Dumas Leduc CPA Inc. is led by two partners, Julie Leduc and Stéphanie Ouimet, who will join MNP as partners. Two managers at the firm, Mylène Poirier-Maheu and Stéphanie Barrière, will also become partners upon joining MNP. The partners are supported by a team of six team members.

Dumas Leduc CPA Inc. provides assurance, tax and general business advice primarily to the farming sector, including a great number of dairy and crop farms and businesses related to farming.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 39 offices, 239 partners and over 1,550 team members across the province. Regional Managing Partner for the South of Quebec region, Eric Grondin, FCPA, said this merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to the growth of MNP in the region:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Dumas Leduc CPA Inc. inc. team to our Firm. We have been looking for a firm that was a good fit with our existing team in the Montérégie region. The firm's extensive client base in the agricultural sector is also of particular interest to us as we continue to meet growing demand for our services in this area."

Dumas Leduc CPA Inc. partner, Julie Leduc, CPA Auditor, says the merger strengthens their team's ability to support their clients:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients as they grow and their needs change. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Dumas Leduc CPA Inc. into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Stéphanie Ouimet, CPA Auditor, Partner at Dumas Leduc CPA Inc., says one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the culture.

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the "fit" has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The Dumas Leduc CPA Inc. team will remain in their Ormstown location, which will be a new location for MNP. The team will work with MNP's existing teams across Québec, including the nearby Salaberry-de-Valleyfield office, to enjoy access to greater resources and services to help businesses in their community.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Tanja Gehring, Senior Director of Marketing, MNP (for French media), at [email protected]; Julie Leduc, Partner, Dumas Leduc CPA Inc., at [email protected]; Stéphanie Ouimet, Partner, Dumas Leduc CPA Inc., at [email protected]