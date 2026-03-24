The Business of AI 2026: The next frontier of adoption

High AI confidence, but only four percent achieve transformational impact, MNP reveals why

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence adoption is accelerating in the Canadian mid-market, yet while adoption rises, a new report from MNP's Digital Services group suggests many organizations are still grappling with a more difficult question: how to apply AI in ways that creates transformative impact.

MNP's The Business of AI 2026 report found that while 91 percent of participants are satisfied with their progress, only four percent consider their use of AI to be delivering transformational strategic value.

"We were encouraged -- if not outright surprised -- by the levels of AI adoption and overall satisfaction. A deeper look, however, reveals that far fewer are good at applying it in ways that drive meaningful, lasting value," said Jon Barry, MNP Digital AI Advisor. "The leaders we work with are operating in constant noise, competing priorities, and rising expectations so AI is adding to this already potent mix. This report is designed to provide sharper insight into where Canada's mid-market stands today, and what it takes to turn AI adoption into enduring business outcomes."

Drawing on a national Ipsos survey of 250 Canadian business leaders and MNP's experience and expertise advising the mid-market, The Business of AI 2026 offers a timely and unique view into how AI is being put into practice across the country. It also explores why organizations, in some cases, are seeing very different results.

What are organizations prioritizing right now?

Report findings show that nearly half of organizations describe their use of AI as operational (48%), where it is actively used as generative AI across the organization, with some AI solutions deployed in production. Most activity, however, remains concentrated on individual productivity and efficiency improvements rather than being deeply integrated into business operating models where it can amplify value beyond productivity into truly transformational opportunity.

Key priorities emerging across the mid-market include:

Using AI to improve productivity and operational efficiency

Expanding AI use beyond isolated tools into broader workflows

Building internal capability through AI champions and dedicated roles

Understanding which AI investments warrant continued focus as adoption scales

These priorities show strong intent, but as expectations of value grow, there's also a need for more specific direction.

What's standing in the way of progress

Despite confidence in adoption, organizations continue to face structural and people-related barriers that slow scale and limit impact.

Some of the most frequently cited constraints include:

Skills and knowledge gaps, cited by 78 percent of organizations as a critical barrier to effective AI use

Uncertainty around governance, integration, and security, as AI is integrated across departments, processes and systems

Employee resistance or concern about job displacement, reported by nearly one-third (32%) of organizations

Difficulty choosing the right solutions, with 41 percent saying the rapidly changing AI landscape makes selection challenging

Financial and enterprise architectural decisions have also become more high stakes. While investment remains strong, with 70 percent of organizations expecting to increase AI spending, leaders are being forced to make more deliberate choices about where to focus, what to prioritize, and how to manage risk as AI becomes more active in operations.

Supporting the next phase of AI adoption

MNP's Digital Services practice works closely with Canadian mid-market organizations at all stages of AI adoption, leveraging its ATLAS+ methodology to guide structured, responsible AI transformation. That proximity provides a clear vantage point of where adoption is delivering results, where progress has plateaued, and where leaders are being pushed to make tougher decisions about value, risk, and scale.

The Business of AI 2026 brings those real-world perspectives together with national survey data to reflect what organizations are experiencing today, not just what they hope to achieve. The report serves to help leaders distinguish activity from impact and focus on the decisions that will determine how AI contributes to their business over time.

To explore the findings in full, download the full report here: 2026 Canadian AI Report Download

About MNP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP provides client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services in more than 150 communities from coast to coast. Founded in Brandon, Manitoba in 1958, we are proud to be born and raised in Canada and committed to the success of Canadian individuals, businesses, and organizations. Our advisors deliver personalized strategies and made-in-Canada solutions to help you reach your full potential -- wherever business takes you.

SOURCE MNP

"For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]"