MNP Joins Forces with L'Équipe Tremblay, Building on Commitment to Grow the Abitibi Region

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with L'Équipe Tremblay, effective June 1, 2026.

Based in Val-d'Or, Québec, L'Équipe Tremblay is led by owner Madeleine Tremblay. The firm offers a comprehensive range of accounting and business advisory services to private enterprise companies across the Abitibi region.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 39 offices, 240 partners and over 1,500 team members across the province. Regional Managing Partner for the Bas St-Laurent, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie, Abibiti-Témiscamingue, Bathurst, and Acadian Peninsula regions., Jean-François Leblanc, FCPA, said this merger reflect MNP's continued commitment to the growth of MNP in the Abitibi region.

"We are thrilled to welcome L'Équipe Tremblay to our Firm. With the increased client demand we are seeing in Val-d'Or, we have been looking for a firm there to compliment our efforts. This is our second merger in Abitibi in the past two years, following our merger with Dallaire Lapointe in 2024. We look forward to supporting L'Équipe Tremblay's client base with an additional breadth of specialty tax, consulting and advisory services to support them in seizing the opportunities and addressing the challenges of today's market."

L'Équipe Tremblay owner Madeleine Tremblay, says the merger strengthens her team's ability to support their clients:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in L'Équipe Tremblay into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

The L'Équipe Tremblay team will remain in their current location which will be MNP's second office in Val-d'Or.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Tanja Gehring, Senior Director of Marketing, MNP (for French media), at [email protected]; Madeleine Tremblay, Owner, L'Équipe Tremblay, [email protected]