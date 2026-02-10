NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS SERVICE OFFERING IN WINNIPEG

MNP Joins Forces with Platinum Business Services

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Platinum Business Services, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, effective Monday, March 2, 2026.

Founder and President Greg Libbrecht, MBA, and the Platinum Business Services team of fifteen dedicated professionals offer fractional controller support, bookkeeping and software implementation services to their clients of various sizes and industries.

Andrew Stibbard, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Winnipeg, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history working with businesses in Winnipeg and the surrounding area. Greg and the entire Platinum Business Services team share our passion for supporting Winnipeg's business community. Their expertise will help us reach and support more organizations across the province. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

Greg says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to expand our capabilities and provide our clients with access to broader expertise and resources. MNP is the right fit because it shares our values, our commitment to exceptional client service, and our focus on building trusted, long-term relationships."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Diana Render, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business. We're thrilled to welcome Greg and the Platinum Business Services team to MNP."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms -- proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

