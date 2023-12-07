MNP Joins Forces with Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache, Building on Commitment to Support the Quebec Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the bilingual chartered professional accounting firm, Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache, effective February 1, 2024.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache is led by Managing Partner Michael Yuck, CPA Auditor, CFE. Six of The Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache partners will join MNP as partners. Martin Goldsmith will join as a senior consultant. The partner group is supported by a team of 30 professionals. The firm provides a wide range of accounting, tax and advisory services to private enterprise companies and not-for-profit entities throughout Quebec.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 25 offices, including in Laval and Longueuil, more than 160 partners and over 1,200 team members across the province. Regional Managing Partner for the Montreal region, Jean-Philippe Langevin, CPA, CFA, CBV/EEE, CFF, said the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to the region:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Goldsmith Hersch/Roland Naccache team to our Firm. With six partners and 30 professionals joining our Montreal team, our 450+ people in the region will be even better placed to provide support to our clients and the Greater Montreal marketplace."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache Managing Partner, Michael Yuck, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients."

The Goldsmith Hersh/Roland Naccache team will remain at their current location and continue to offer a hybrid working environment to their team.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

