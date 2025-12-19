MNP Joins Forces with Boisvert et Chartrand Building on Commitment to Support the Québec-Centre Region

CALGARY, AB , Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ – MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Boisvert et Chartrand, s.e.n.c.r.l., effective January 1, 2026.

With offices in Joliette and Saint-Félix-de-Valois, Boisvert et Chartrand, s.e.n.c.r.l. is led by partners Guillaume Hénault, Audrey Ducharme, Simon Fafard and Serge Thibodeau, supported by 30 team members, based in both locations. The firm provides a range of accounting, tax and advisory services to private enterprises in the region. This will be MNP's second and third offices in the Lanaudière region, bringing the total number of team members to more than 40.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec in recent years. Today, the Firm has 36 offices, 234 partners and over 1,500 team members across the province. Regional Managing Partner for the Québec-Centre region, Alain Caillé, FCPA, said this merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to the growth of his region:

"Having entered the Lanaudière region in 2023 with our first office in Berthierville, we are thrilled to welcome the Boisvert et Chartrand, s.e.n.c.r.l. team to our Firm and to further reinforce our presence in the region, which has a vibrant and growing business community. The firm's focus on SMEs is a perfect fit with our own commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and their organizations."

Boisvert et Chartrand, s.e.n.c.r.l. partner, Guillaume Hénault, LL.B., CPA auditor, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in the market. MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Boisvert et Chartrand, s.e.n.c.r.l. into the MNP team. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

The Boisvert et Chartrand, s.e.n.c.r.l. team will remain in their current Joliette and Saint-Félix-De-Valois locations, which will become new MNP offices.

