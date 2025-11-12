CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP today announced it has been named a finalist for the Low-Code Application Development 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The firm's Digital Services practice was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This recognition reflects MNP's commitment to client success. "We're deeply committed to supporting our clients across Canada," said Ahmed Otmani Amaoui, MNP's Microsoft Practice Leader. "By leveraging Microsoft's low-code technology, we help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes and do more with less. The impact of our work has reached beyond Canada's borders, and that's something we're truly proud of."

Rem Saparco and Sean Panter, Low-Code Co-Leads and Partners at MNP, added that even being nominated for this global award -- considering MNP is exclusively focused on Canada, serving the Canadian market -- means their work has stood out.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations from around the world. MNP was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in low-code application development.

MNP's recent 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle designation further highlights its leadership in the field. "Our Microsoft Inner Circle designation puts us in the top one percent of Microsoft partners worldwide -- just 80 partners in Dynamics and low-code out of 8,000. Being named as a Partner of the Year finalist takes us a step further, placing us in the top three globally for low-code. It's a powerful validation of our team's work and our commitment to excellence," said Otmani Amaoui.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog:

https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

MNP: Canada's business advisor

National in scope and local in focus, MNP provides client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services in more than 150 communities from coast to coast. Founded in Brandon, Manitoba in 1958, we are proud to be born and raised in Canada and committed to the success of Canadian individuals, businesses, and organizations. Our advisors deliver personalized strategies and made-in-Canada solutions to help you reach your full potential -- wherever business takes you.

SOURCE MNP

For additional information: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President, Marketing, [email protected], 403.536.5552