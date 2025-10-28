NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS SERVICE OFFERING IN LANGLEY

MNP Joins Forces with Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants to Benefit Business across the Lower Mainland

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants effective December 1, 2025.

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Jay Kang, CPA, CA, and the Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants team of four staff members will join MNP.

Since its founding in 2017, Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants has acted as a full-service accounting firm focusing on serving small businesses and owner-managers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver regions.

Ryan Hoag, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Lower Mainland, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history working with businesses throughout British Columbia. Jay and the entire Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants team share our passion for supporting British Columbia's business community. Their expertise will help us reach and support more organizations across the province. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants' partner and founder, Jay Kang, CPA, CA, says the merger strengthens their team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to expand our capabilities and provide our clients with access to broader expertise and resources. MNP is the right fit because it shares our values, our commitment to exceptional client service, and our focus on building trusted, long-term relationships."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Darren Turchansky, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the British Columbia. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business. We're thrilled to welcome Jay and the Jay Kang CPA Ltd. Chartered Professional Accountants team to MNP."

