NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS SERVICE OFFERING IN VANCOUVER

MNP Joins Forces with Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services to Benefit Business in Vancouver

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services effective November 1, 2025.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Shaun Raymond Mohammed, MS ( TAX ), CPA, CA, CPA ( WA ), and the Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services team of twelve staff members will join MNP.

Since 2014, Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services Inc. has specialized in U.S. and Canadian Tax. Through in-depth knowledge of tax laws the team helps to simplify their clients' tax matters. They partner with their clients to ensure they remain compliant with the complexities of U.S. and Canadian tax laws while providing tax planning to ensure you minimize any unnecessary tax exposure.

Jameel Sayani, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Fraser Valley and Regional Managing Partner for BC Tax, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history working with businesses throughout British Columbia. Shaun and the entire Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services team share our passion for supporting British Columbia's business community. Their expertise will help us reach and support more organizations across the province. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."



Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services' partner and founder, Shaun Raymond Mohammed, MS ( TAX ), CPA, CA, CPA ( WA ), says the merger strengthens their team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in the market. MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Darren Turchansky, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the British Columbia. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, We're thrilled to welcome Shaun and the Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services team to MNP."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Shaun Raymond Mohammed, Partner and Founder, Shaun Raymond U.S. Tax Services at [email protected]