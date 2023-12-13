NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN CHATHAM-KENT ONTARIO

MNP Joins Forces with EPR Rieger Bray Hohl, Building on Commitment to Further Support the Southwestern Ontario Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, EPR Rieger Bray Hohl, effective February 1, 2024. With offices in Chatham and Tilbury, EPR Rieger Bray Hohl is led by Partners Sandy L. Bray, Sandra L. Hohl and Kelly L. Dupuis. All three will join MNP as Partners, supported by a group of 10 additional professionals.

The firm provides a wide range of accounting and tax services to private enterprise companies, including numerous farms and medical professionals.

MNP has grown rapidly across Southwestern Ontario over the last seven years, growing to include 27 partners and over 270 team members. Jared Bourne, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for Ontario (outside of the GTA), said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the EPR Rieger Bray Hohl team to our Firm. They bring a deep understanding of the Chatham-Kent business community to MNP, while they will benefit from the breadth of our services and our well-established network of professionals across Southwestern Ontario and the country."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly in the Southwestern Ontario region, but we have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Bourne. "We've been looking for a firm in the Chatham-Kent region that would be a good fit with our culture and mid-market focus, so we are excited to welcome such a very well-respected practice in EPR Rieger Bray Hohl into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

EPR Rieger Bray Hohl Partner, Sandy L. Bray, says the merger strengthens her team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said Bray. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

The EPR Rieger Bray Hohl team will remain at their current locations, which will become new MNP offices.

