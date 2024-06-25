NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ALBERTA

MNP and Carlson Roberts Seely LLP Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Central Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Alberta-based firm, Carlson Roberts Seely LLP ("CRS"), effective September 16, 2024.

Based in Drayton Valley, Alberta, the partners of CRS (Barry Carlson, CPA, CA, Ken Roberts, CPA, CA, and Clayton Seely, CPA, CA) and a team of twenty staff members will join MNP.

With roots dating back to 1964, CRS provides accounting and tax services for small-medium sized businesses in and around Drayton Valley. Their intricate knowledge of Alberta's economy and tax regulations position them well to support the success of their clients.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Dustin Sundby, MPAcc, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Edmonton, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history in Alberta, working with businesses in the area for nearly 30 years. The region has created several of Canada's most successful organizations and we are proud of the role we play working with many of them. Barry, Ken, Clayton and the entire CRS team share our passion for supporting the Alberta's business community and will help us to reach and support more organizations with their journey. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

The entire CRS team will continue to be based at their present location in Drayton Valley and will work closely with MNP's existing teams in Edmonton to service business across the region.

CRS partner, Ken Roberts, says that one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the firm's culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to all the partners and team members at CRS, so the 'fit' had to be right.

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Diana Render, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, We're thrilled to welcome Barry, Ken, Clayton and the CRS team to MNP."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Robin Ashford, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, MNP, at [email protected]; Ken Roberts, CPA, CA, Partner, Carlson Roberts Seely LLP, at [email protected]