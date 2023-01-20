National Police Federation Thanks RCMP Members, all Police who Responded to Police-Targeted Bank Incident in Saanich

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation, regarding details of a press conference in the matter of a horrific Saanich, B.C. bank incident staged to intentionally target police in June 2022:

"Today, the Saanich Police Service, RCMP, and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit released details of a horrific incident that intentionally targeted police outside a bank in Saanich on June 28, 2022. The perpetrators, having planned this incident since 2019, purposely drew-out and targeted police officers through an armed bank robbery. Six officers in total – three from the Saanich Police Department and three from the Victoria Police Department – were injured that day as they bravely protected the community and their colleagues. Dozens of additional officers from Saanich, Victoria, and our own RCMP Members also responded, saving countless lives.

Saanich Police Chief Constable Dean Duthie expressed his 'gratitude to the RCMP, and the Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit for their professional, thorough, accountable and detailed investigation under challenging circumstances', and we echo and applaud his sentiments. He also added that "Innocent lives were protected and saved by police officers", and that's what should be remembered about that day.

Over 200 officers participated in the investigation. This was extremely close to home for our Members and all those who responded, who were also dealing with the shock and trauma of this attack and the injury of multiple colleagues.

It also serves as an excellent example of collaboration, integration, respect, and commitment between police services — regardless of badge or uniform — to work together seamlessly and effectively to protect their community and each other. This is exceptional police work at its finest.

Our deepest thanks to all Members who participated in this response, and who stepped in for our Saanich family to allow them some time to process and heal."

