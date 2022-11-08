National Police Federation Supports BC Report on Toxic Drug and Overdose Crisis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation (NPF), in response to the release of a report about the urgent and ongoing illicit drug toxicity and overdose crisis in British Columbia:

"The National Police Federation supports many of the recommendations identified in a report presented last week by the B.C. Legislature's Select Standing Committee on Health regarding the urgent and ongoing illicit drug toxicity and overdose crisis in the province, titled "Closing Gaps, Reducing Barriers: Expanding the response to the toxic drug and overdose crisis".

The Committee's report features 37 recommendations aimed at saving lives and moving the province away from this public health emergency in key areas like prevention and education, treatment and recovery, and enforcement.

In particular, we support the urgent recommendations designed to modernize policing in British Columbia by improving the role of police – who have been providing the primary response to complex social and health matters – by investing in health and social services. This may include the hiring and training of new and existing health care and social services professionals and peers so that the appropriate interventions and support are provided by the right people. We also support recommendations to stem the flow of illicit drugs through B.C.'s international borders, keeping in mind that both key initiatives will require additional police resources to supplement our existing Members across the province.

Finally, while we are encouraged by the release of this report and its timely and important recommendations, we will continue watching for next steps and will be closely monitoring their urgent implementation."

