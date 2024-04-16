OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President, and CEO of the National Police Federation, in response to the Federal Government's 2024 Budget, tabled today:

"This afternoon, Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, tabled Budget 2024 entitled "Fairness for every generation" which primarily focuses on alleviating the housing crisis and making life more affordable for Canadians.

National Police Federation Responds to Federal Budget 2024-2025

While there are some new public safety initiatives, we are disappointed to see the lack of investments to ensure our Members have what they need to keep pace with Canadians of every generation's policing needs, including human resources. Communities across Canada are growing, and the nature of crime is evolving. This government has not been listening to Canadians, provincial contracting partners, and the many recently released government and third-party reports calling for more RCMP resources and a sustained commitment to long term funding of the RCMP to meet its mandate.

The National Police Federation (NPF) has been working hard to see the RCMP remain a competitive and attractive employer for aspiring and current officers. In 2021, the NPF negotiated its first-ever collective agreement for Members of the RCMP, which saw Member wages increase to be comparable to other police services across Canada.

This accomplishment, coupled with the NPF's efforts with the RCMP, to change, expand, and implement recruitment programs over the past two years has resulted in a marked increase in applicants nationally over the past year to over 14,450. We have enhanced the Experienced Police Officer program, and as a result, last year, saw over 600 officers from other police services, the military, and other public safety agencies join the RCMP. Other initiatives include the implementation of pre-posting agreements for cadets wishing to return to their home province upon graduation.

But more needs to be done to ensure that the RCMP is well resourced to meet the changing nature of crime. We will continue to advocate on behalf of our Members to ensure that their needs and the public safety needs of all Canadians are met."

