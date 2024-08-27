National Police Federation Releases Fresh Data on Policing in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation is releasing our first survey results since the independent Alberta police service was announced earlier this year. This fresh public opinion research from independent research firm Pollara Strategic Insights, reaffirms support for Members of the Alberta RCMP and highlights low levels of awareness, engagement, and support for a new independent police service.

This survey of 1,200 Albertans, conducted for the NPF by Pollara Strategic Insights in June 2024, reflects that Albertans are highly engaged in issues of public safety in their communities and care about investing in resources for existing services.

While the government is laying the groundwork for an independent police service, the research affirms that these new proposed changes to policing remain deeply unpopular, with half of Albertans opposed to a new police service and a quarter unsure. With affordability being a major concern for Albertans across the province, an unwanted and likely costly new duplicative policing service appears to place narrow political interests ahead of the broader public needs.

"This research is a positive reflection of our Members and the critical work they are doing in Alberta," said Brian Sauvé, President and C.E.O. of the National Police Federation.

"Coupled with surging recruitment and the RCMP's ability to deploy Members to communities across Alberta, now is the time for government to capitalize on this strong momentum. We encourage the Government of Alberta to listen to their residents and prioritize investment in the highly trained, professional provincial policing service accountable to Albertans: the Alberta RCMP."

Research findings include:

84% of respondents agree that there are more important priorities in Alberta right now than changing who polices local communities.

right now than changing who polices local communities. 87% of respondents agree that before any changes to municipal policing, there needs to be detailed accounting of costs and impacts on service levels.

86% of respondents want to retain the RCMP, some with local improvements.

77% of respondents, in RCMP-served communities, are satisfied with the policing service they receive.

73% of respondents are satisfied with the RCMP's response to natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.

Consistent with previous waves of research, Albertans proudly support the Alberta RCMP; about 4 out of 5 Albertans in RCMP-served communities are satisfied with their policing. These research findings also come at a time when RCMP recruitment has seen a significant resurgence, with applications exceeding 17,500 for the 2023/24 fiscal year – an 80% increase compared to years previous. The RCMP's Experienced Police Officer Program has attracted more than 600 officers. In Alberta, K Division is seeing roughly 200 applicants a month – up 52% from last year.

In light of this data, the NPF is urging the Government of Alberta to halt the creation of a new independent police service and focus on strengthening and investing in the current policing services that are already trusted and supported by Albertans.

Any changes to the police service delivery model should be made transparently, with public consultation, and only when there is clear evidence that proposed changes would improve public safety without imposing an unnecessary financial burden on taxpayers.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ and KeepAlbertaRCMP.ca

Follow us:

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

KeepAlbertaRCMP: Facebook, Twitter

SOURCE National Police Federation

Media contact: Sarah Kavanagh, Advisor, Media Relations, [email protected], 604-842-6864