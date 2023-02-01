National Police Federation Recommends Key Investments to Address Staffing, Resources, and RCMP Member Wellbeing in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Earlier this week, the National Police Federation submitted its pre-budget asks for 2023-2024 to the Government of Nova Scotia, recommending investments in key areas for our Members and for the efficient and effective delivery of police services across the province.

"RCMP Members in Nova Scotia are deeply committed to serving all Nova Scotians," said Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation. "However, years of underinvesting in the RCMP by all three levels of government have left Members facing unsustainable staffing, financial and equipment challenges, as they work diligently to keep their communities safe."

In Nova Scotia, the lack of adequate resourcing is particularly felt in rural detachments across the province, where there are already fewer police officers. Compounding these pressures is the increasing demand for policing services, in many cases that extend beyond the traditional mandate of policing, such as responding to mental health calls.

The NPF recommends making the following investments to support current RCMP Members and programs:

1. Improving resources to address human and financial challenges

Prioritize increasing officer resource levels to address resourcing gaps across the province.

Discontinue the use of the "per officer" funding formula for billing for RCMP services and conduct a review of the policing resource models to ensure effective and efficient policing across the province.

Identify and support municipalities to maintain an ideal police strength in Nova Scotia , with a focus on improving rural police coverage.

2. Implementing an Emergency Air Support Strategy for the Atlantic

Work with the Atlantic provinces and the Government of Canada to develop and implement an Emergency Air Services Strategy, to ensure that air support is available to all police services in Atlantic Canada . This strategy must include:

Ensuring aircraft availability 24/7;





All new aircrafts are outfitted with geothermal imaging equipment; and,





Adequate resourcing to ensure sufficient pilots, and maintenance personnel, to provide full-time support.

3. Providing Enhanced Supports for Member Mental Health

Establish specific mental health treatment and support programs for first responders, including RCMP Members in Nova Scotia .

"Studies have revealed highly prevalent post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among all first responders, with police officers exposed to between 800-1000 traumatic events over the course of their career," said Hue Martin, Central and Atlantic Region Director, National Police Federation. "It's beyond unreasonable to provide less to those of whom we continually ask more – especially as communities' policing needs continue to evolve," he added.

A copy of our Pre-Budget Submission is available here: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2023/01/NPF-Nova-Scotia-Budget-Consultation-Submission-2023-2.pdf

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contacts: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118; Sarah Kavanagh, Coordinator, Media Relations, [email protected], (604) 842-6864