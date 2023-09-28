National Police Federation Invites Canadians to Wear Red Wednesday to Honour RCMP Cst. Rick O'Brien

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the National Police Federation invites British Columbians and all Canadians to wear red to recognize and remember Cst. Rick O'Brien for his bravery, commitment to public safety, and for making the ultimate sacrifice in service of his community.

Cst. O'Brien was murdered on duty on September 22, 2023 in Coquitlam, B.C., while protecting his community. He was a beloved Member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, an exceptional, committed colleague, a loving and caring husband and devoted father, and friend to many.

He cared deeply about making a difference for young people, and will be remembered for bringing a smile to any room. Cst. O'Brien spent his life in service of others, and took great pride in wearing the RCMP uniform. He will be forever missed.

We invite Canadians to show their support by sharing their Wear Red Wednesday photos on social media, using the hashtag #WearRedWednesday.

"Over the past year, RCMP Members, their families and friends, and the Canadian policing community have been devastated by the unprecedented and tragic on-duty killings of police officers," said Brian Sauvé, President and CEO, National Police Federation. "Your show of support – by wearing red this coming Wednesday, by contributing to the Go Fund Me campaign to help the O'Brien family shoulder this tragic loss, or by taking a moment of your day to thank a nearby police officer – will mean a lot as they continue to grieve the unfathomable loss of a fallen peer."

The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation, in partnership with the National Police Federation, has also organized a Go Fund Me campaign to collect funds for the family of Cst. O'Brien, and is the sole trusted organization to safely and securely accept, steward, and forward donations to the families of RCMP Members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Donations will help Cst. O'Brien's family with the costs of upcoming expenses.

