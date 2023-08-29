National Police Federation Hosts Inaugural Gala to Honour Fallen RCMP Members

REGINA, SK, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - On Friday, September 8, 2023, the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation will host its inaugural fundraising gala at the Hotel Saskatchewan, in Regina, in honour of our extraordinary RCMP Members and their families.

Against the backdrop of too many on-duty police deaths over the past year, the NPF Benevolent Foundation's work to support the families of our Fallen Members is more important than ever. Hosting this inaugural gala is part of the Benevolent Foundation's broader goal to raise funds to provide continuing care of families, support for youth education, and access to mental health programming for RCMP Members and their families for years to come.

"While we hope to never see another Member death, we know that this is a question of when, not if. Having this fund in place provides a level of support to our Members and their families in their time of greatest need," says Kevin Halwa, Chair of the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation.

The NPF is also thrilled to welcome esteemed Canadian broadcaster, Michael Landsberg as the Gala's keynote speaker, as well as special musical guest, prominent Canadian-blues rock artist, Colin James. Guests from both the private and public sectors include Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, Assistant Commissioner and Saskatchewan Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore, and Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

To learn more about the National Police Benevolent Foundation, please visit: https://npf-fpn.com/npfbf-gala/

About the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation:

The National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation (NPFBF) was created in 2020 and received charitable status in March 2021 to assist the families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving NPF Members.

The Foundation provides immediate financial and other supports to the family following the death of a serving Member, it provides post-secondary financial funding for students seeking a career in public safety, and it manages public and Member contributions to support fallen NPF Member families.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/ benevolent-foundation/

