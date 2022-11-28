National Police Federation Appalled at Court Decision re Assault on Prince George RCMP Officer

VANCOUVER, B.C. , Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Rob Farrer, Director, Pacific/North Region at the National Police Federation (NPF), in response to a recent court decision involving an assault on a Prince George RCMP officer:

"On November 21, 2022, an Abbotsford judge, through the Fort St. John, B.C. Court, sentenced a male to probation with no curfew or substantial conditions to abide by, following a violent and serious assault on an RCMP officer in August 2021.

The RCMP Member sustained a serious head injury in the assault: She is a young woman in her mid-20s who has provided exceptional service to the Prince George community over the last two years as part of her first posting. She has been unable to return to work since the assault, despite her commitment and repeated attempts to do so. This might, tragically, be a career-ending injury for her despite her strong desire to return.

Our Member was pursuing a male subject known to police following a retail theft when the suspect hid in a parking lot between two cars and ambushed her. The suspect struck our Member multiple times in the head. Despite the ongoing and violent attack, our Member successfully arrested him. The male was known to police from several previous offences.

This type of violent incident and subsequent lax court decision is precisely why the National Police Federation supports Premier David Eby's and the Province's Safer Communities Action Plan to strengthen enforcement to detain and incarcerate those who commit repeat violent crimes against others.

It is particularly egregious that this court decision – a plea deal in which the subject was given credit for previous jail time on unrelated offenses – sends the message that it is okay for police officers to be attacked and injured while serving their communities with no significant legal repercussions.

This decision is a particularly offensive example of the revolving door of BC's judicial system, and makes a travesty of the protections provided through legislation for police officers who have taken an oath to protect the public, and do so every shift."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

