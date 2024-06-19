WENDAKE, QC, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - On the occasion of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Native Friendship Centres in Quebec will celebrate and recognize the history and presence of First Peoples in cities across Quebec. Native Friendship Centres have organized a variety of activities for the general public, including cultural workshops, traditional dance and music performances, art exhibitions, ceremonies and discussions on various topics that will take place over the next few days. These events aim to inspire ongoing dialogue and encourage a commitment to reconciliation and mutual respect.

Native Friendship Centres play an essential role in promoting, developing and preserving Indigenous cultures and pride of identity. They are places where Indigenous and non-Indigenous people can meet, learn and share. Through their programming, Friendship Centres offer unique opportunities to forge ties, strengthen mutual understanding and celebrate the cultural diversity that enriches our society.

As explained by Tanya Sirois, Executive Director of the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec, "Native Friendship Centres work day in and day out to foster a better understanding of the issues and realities facing urban Indigenous people and to promote harmonious cohabitation. These celebrations are an opportunity to showcase the multitude of urban Indigenous cultures, which are rooted in both tradition and modernity, and to reaffirm our commitment to building a society that is ever more inclusive and respectful of cultural diversity."

About the Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec

The Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ) is a network of Friendship Centres in 14 cities (Baie-Comeau, Chibougamau, Gatineau, Joliette, La Tuque, Maniwaki, Montréal, Québec City, Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Senneterre, Sept-Îles, Shawinigan, Trois-Rivières and Val-d'Or) that provides Indigenous citizens with culturally relevant and safe services and contributes to harmony and reconciliation among peoples in cities across Quebec. The Native Friendship Centres are the largest urban service infrastructure for Indigenous people, offering a range of integrated services in a variety of sectors, including health, social services, social inclusion, education, employability, early childhood and youth.

