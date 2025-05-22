Superior Court rules in favor of Radio-Canada : The Val-d'Or Indigenous Friendship Centre reaffirms its commitment to indigenous women

VAL-D'OR, QC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Val-d'Or Indigenous Friendship Centre wishes to react to the verdict handed down by Judge Babak Barin of the Superior Court of Quebec in the legal proceedings involving members of the Sûreté du Québec, the Société Radio-Canada and journalist Josée Dupuis. Beyond the legal debates, one truth remains: Enquête's report "When the police are a threat to Val-d'Or's indigenous women" lifted the veil on abuses and injustices too long swept under the carpet. This case is a reminder of the importance of investigative journalism and the courage of those who break the silence. It opened the way for all women, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike, to denounce and demand justice.

The inquiry team's work was felt throughout Quebec and Canada, leading to the establishment of the Viens Commission, whose objective was to shed light on the underlying causes of any form of violence, discrimination or differential treatment against Indigenous in the delivery of certain public services in Quebec.

The work of the Viens Commission was an essential democratic step towards improving relations between Indigenous and certain public services in Quebec. It led to far-reaching recommendations, opened the door to renewed dialogue and enabled several concrete advances, notably the creation of Indigenous health clinics and the adoption of Bill 32 on cultural safety within the health and social services network. However, it is essential to remember that Indigenous women who are victims of police abuse have still not been heard. To date, no concrete gesture, no official recognition and no call to action have been made to render justice to these women. This lack of response continues to fuel mistrust and feelings of abandonment.

"Ten years after the crisis that shook Quebec, the Val-d'Or Indigenous Friendship Centre stands by the women who had the courage to speak out. We believe in their strength, in their truth, and reaffirm our refusal to see them silenced or forgotten. Today, the Centre has established itself as a key political and social player, engaged at the heart of the struggle for justice and dignity. We carry their voices with conviction, and continue to maintain a safe, supportive space rooted in action. Our commitment is clear: never let silence or inaction take hold," asserts General Manager Edith Cloutier.

The Centre is proud to promote well-being, justice and social inclusion, while fostering harmonious cohabitation in its community. It salutes all its allies who are working to bring people closer together and to recognize the rights of Indigenous women. The Val-d'Or Indigenous Friendship Centre is actively involved in reconciliation initiatives between peoples and collaborates with Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations and institutions working in the field.

The Val-d'Or Indigenous Friendship Centre is a privileged place to gather and speak out, and advocates for the well-being, rights and individual and collective interests of Indigenous people living in an urban environment.

