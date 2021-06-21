National Indigenous Peoples Day - First Nations and Proud of it!

WENDAKE, QC, June 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On this National Indigenous Peoples Day and in all the seasons that Mother Earth has to offer, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) invites you all to share our pride in our history, our cultures, our languages, the wisdom of our Elders, the courage of our mothers and children. As First Peoples, this Day is an opportunity to celebrate our cultures and traditions through the values of respect, sharing and great resilience that our ancestors have left us as a legacy.

We must pay attention to what First Nations artists have to tell us, to read to us, to show us. Their message is addressed to all the people who share these territories that we cherish so much.

The message that First Nations carry today can sometimes be difficult to hear, but we must hear it, pay attention to it, understand it well. It is made up of a lot of suffering, injustices, dramas that constantly, sometimes daily, come to the surface. The remembrance of darker periods is only useful insofar as we agree together to draw the necessary lessons from them, insofar as they enrich the collective wisdom of all those who inhabit the territory. Let us listen together to these voices from the past.

With positive and concrete gestures, all citizens in Quebec can show their acceptance of differences and express their enthusiasm to ensure that living together better remains a collective objective that we share in all fraternity and with kindness.

The AFNQL wishes everyone a rewarding and forward-looking National Indigenous Peoples Day and takes this opportunity to wish all Quebecers a happy National Holiday on June 24.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

