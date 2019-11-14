National financial literacy program for students gets revitalized

"Gen Z is set to be the largest generation in Canada and already wields significant buying power. They care deeply about financial literary and the links between effective money management and overall well-being," said Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "With ongoing shifts towards self-service, automation and 24/7 availability of apps and digital banking, teaching financial literacy to young people in a creative, easy to understand and engaging way is critical to helping them build bright financial futures."

Developed in collaboration with the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, Your Money Students is a centerpiece of the CBA's financial literacy efforts and is delivered in English and French by volunteer bankers in their communities. The seminars are designed specifically for Grade 10-12 high school students to help them develop an understanding of responsible financial management as they prepare their transition to postsecondary education and enter the workforce.

Your Money Students covers essential financial basics such as:

Budgeting – choosing your goals and working towards them;

– choosing your goals and working towards them; Saving and investing – the benefits of compound interest and saving for the future;

– the benefits of compound interest and saving for the future; Responsible use of credit – how to manage credit and avoid credit traps; and

– how to manage credit and avoid credit traps; and Keeping money safe – recognizing fraud in our increasingly digital world and how to avoid it.

Educators across Canada can request a seminar at www.cba.ca/your-money-programs-contact-us or yourmoney@cba.ca

Fast Facts

By the Numbers: Your Money Students*

256,019: Students reached

8,534: Total number of seminars

1,717: Volunteer bankers

1,336: Participating schools

* Across Canada since inception in 1999, as at October 31, 2019.

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals.

