Issued by Call2Recycle Canada on behalf of the EV Battery Recovery participating vehicle manufacturers

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the successful rollout of North America's first-of-its-kind Electrified Vehicle (EV) Battery Recovery Program in Québec, the industry-led initiative EVBatteryRecovery.ca is expanding across Canada. This national rollout marks a significant milestone in the responsible management of end-of-life EV batteries, designed to collect, transport, repurpose, remanufacture, or recycle eligible end-of-life EV batteries from hybrid, plug-in hybrid, all-electric, and fuel cell vehicles outside of existing manufacturer-led recovery programs.

The proactive industry-driven expansion reinforces the commitment of participating vehicle manufacturers to collect and responsibly manage the end of life of their products, ensuring environmental sustainability and contributing to the circular economy.

The EV Battery Recovery Program was initially launched in June 2023 in Québec as a collaborative effort to deliver on a commitment to Québec by vehicle manufacturers. Vehicle manufacturers worked with Call2Recycle Canada, leveraging the organization's 28-year extensive expertise in end-of-life battery management across diverse formats and sectors, to develop and launch the EVBatteryRecovery.ca platform. The EV Battery Recovery Program complements existing market driven resource recovery to ensure eligible EV batteries at risk of not being recycled or reused at end-of-life are responsibly managed and recovered. With the national expansion, EVBatteryRecovery.ca will now be accessible to battery-holder groups and stakeholders across the country, providing a streamlined process for responsible EV battery management in Canada. The program supports the sustainable handling of EV batteries, reducing environmental impact and advancing the circular economy by recovering and reusing valuable battery materials.

The national expansion will provide:

Increased accessibility to responsible EV battery management options for eligible EV battery holders, outside of the participating, established vehicle manufacturers' management programs.

A common efficient national approach to EV battery management, a first in North America .

. Further support for developing a sustainable EV battery management ecosystem in Canada .

. Improved data and information on EV battery end-of-life trends, to inform future sustainability initiatives.

Increased dialogue between vehicle manufacturers, industry participants, and stakeholders, including provincial and territorial governments.

The national expansion of the EV Battery Recovery Program builds upon existing manufacturer-led programs that manage EV batteries under warranty, subject to recall, or returned through dealer networks. By extending the coverage across the country, the program ensures that eligible EV batteries are responsibly managed, and the valuable resources are recovered, preventing improper disposal and supporting environmental goals.

For more information about the program and a list of participating vehicle manufacturers visit the quick start guide on the website located at EVBatteryRecovery.ca.

For media inquiries on this industry-led program:

Brian Kingston , Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, 416-364-9333 / [email protected]

, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, 416-364-9333 / David Adams Global Automakers of Canada : 416-595-8251 ext. 1222 / [email protected]

For inquiries accessing the EV Battery Recovery Program:

Call2Recycle Canada : Jon McQuaid, VP of Marketing and Communications / [email protected]

For information on Call2Recycle, visit www.call2recycle.ca.

SOURCE Call2Recycle