TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, today released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a landmark year in its mission to advance battery recycling across the country. Canadians recycled 6.8 million kg of used batteries in 2024, a significant 17% increase over 2023, marking an incredible record in the organization's history. This milestone helped Call2Recycle surpass a remarkable 50 million kilograms of batteries collected since its inception in 1997.

The report also details the successful launch of Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, a new national awareness program led by Canadian soccer legend and program ambassador Christine Sinclair. The initiative helped increase public education and motivate battery recycling participation, both through major digital and TV awareness campaigns and through multiple local community events.

The program itself experienced considerable growth throughout 2024, adding over 2,800 new battery collection sites across the country to reach 15,000 collection sites, and allowing 90% of Canadians to have easy, convenient access to battery recycling within 15 km of their homes. Call2Recycle also drove up battery recycling in new regions and sectors, with the launch of its new program for household batteries in Nova Scotia and the securing of approval for its dedicated e-transport battery program in British Columbia, leading the charge in the responsible recycling of entire e-bike devices including the batteries.

To keep pace with this growth, Call2Recycle expanded its infrastructure, introducing North America's first Smart Battery Containers, equipped with thermal and fill-level sensors to enhance safety and efficiency. The organization also scaled its transport, sorting, and processing partner network to manage increasing battery volumes across the country, substantially increasing the program's efficiencies while reducing costs and supporting the Canadian economy.

"As Canadians, we are more committed than ever to protecting our environment and building a strong circular economy," said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. "The achievements in 2024 reflect the power of partnerships, from governments and municipalities to businesses and individual citizens, working together to make battery recycling part of everyday life. We are very proud to see our program experience such success and we will continue driving up battery recycling from coast to coast to help Canadians recycle even more batteries."

Battery recycling is an essential pillar of Canada's sustainability effort to build a strong circular economy and protect the environment. Call2Recycle continues to lead efforts to boost participation, encouraging all Canadians to follow the simple three-step process: "Collect, Protect, Drop-Off", at least every three months.

To find your nearest drop-off location, visit recycleyourbatteries.ca.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary EV Battery Recovery program for electric vehicle batteries, also in Québec.

Call2Recycle operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 50 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations—including leading retailers and municipal sites—Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

SOURCE Call2Recycle

Contact : Camille Vandeerstraeten, Communications Director, Call2Recycle Email: [email protected], Mobile: 416-738-4032