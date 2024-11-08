National commemorative ceremony to be held in memory of the Honourable Murray Sinclair

The ceremony will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 10

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Manitoba will hold a national commemorative ceremony in memory of the Honourable Murray Sinclair, C.C., O.M., M.S.C., K.C., also known as Mazina Giizhik, who passed away on November 4, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 10 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Those invited to the ceremony include government representatives and dignitaries, First Nations, Inuit and Metis representatives, as well as former colleagues, close friends and members of Mr. Sinclair's family. People who wish to attend the ceremony are also invited. The doors will open at 1 p.m. CT.

Murray Sinclair, a former Anishinaabe senator and renowned Manitoba lawyer, was the Chief Commissioner of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The ceremony will honour Mr. Sinclair's life and his invaluable contributions to our country. Following the opening remarks, government representatives as well as Mr. Sinclair's friends and family will pay tribute to him. Musical interludes will include performances by Morgan Grace, William Prince, Fawn Wood and Aysanabee.

Canadians are invited to visit the commemorative webpage to learn more about Mr. Sinclair's life. Condolence messages may also be shared in the online book of condolences. A book of condolences will also be available to sign at the ceremony.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is flying the National Flag of Canada at half-mast on the Peace Tower in Ottawa as well as on all federal buildings and establishments in Winnipeg from November 6 until sunset on November 10, and additionally in Ontario on November 10.

National commemorative ceremonies are held to honour eminent Canadians, members of the Royal Family, or citizens from another country who have had an impact on Canada. A recent example of a commemorative ceremony was the service in Ottawa to honour the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Elements of a commemorative ceremony usually include a religious or memorial service and the half-masting of flags, while a state funeral includes a lying-in-state, procession, funeral service, committal and half-masting.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. CT on November 10.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

