National Broadcast to Spotlight Faith, Unity, and Canada's Future

BURLINGTON, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - 100 Huntley Street will air a special national broadcast, Strong & Free: A National Movement for Faith, Unity, and Action, highlighting the role of faith in strengthening Canada's social fabric. The half-hour special, airing March 6, will foster unity, dialogue, and reflection on the country's future.

100 Huntley Street's Lara Watson (Executive Producer and Host) and Kevin Shepherd (CEO of Crossroads & YES TV) in front of Parliament in Ottawa, ON, February 2025 for special broadcast airing March 6, 2025. (CNW Group/Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.)

Filmed on Parliament Hill and at Cardus' offices in Ottawa, the broadcast brings together leading voices to discuss key issues shaping the nation. Hosted by Lara Watson, Executive Producer and Host of 100 Huntley Street, and Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Crossroads and YES TV, the program offers a platform for discussions on moral and ethical challenges, public policy, and faith's role in civic engagement.

Faith-based charities play a crucial role in Canada, serving millions through homelessness support, food security, counseling, and crisis response. With nearly 26,000 registered Christian charities, employing 109,000 people and mobilizing 1.3 million volunteers, these organizations are a lifeline to communities across the country. Crossroads alone has answered over 14 million prayer calls, with volunteers contributing more than 1 million hours of service over nearly 50 years of daily broadcast and digital outreach—demonstrating the enduring power of faith in action.

"As new policy recommendations and economic challenges—including rising tariffs—threaten charitable work, we must recognize the impact beyond faith-based organizations. Millions of Canadians rely on these essential services," said Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Crossroads and YES TV. "With over half of Canadians identifying as Christian and 36% engaging in prayer at least monthly (Pew Research), this special highlights how faith-based organizations not only provide critical support but also unite communities in prayer, seeking wisdom, guidance, and tangible solutions for the future."

FEATURED SPEAKERS:

David Guretzki ( Evangelical Fellowship of Canada ) – Civil discourse and faith in public life.

( ) – Civil discourse and faith in public life. Julia Beazley ( Evangelical Fellowship of Canada ) – Policy updates affecting charities.

( ) – Policy updates affecting charities. Rebecca Vachon (Cardus) – The evolving MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) legislation.

HOW TO WATCH:

Airs March 6 at 9 a.m. & 9 p.m. ET on YES TV and the YES TV app.

Viewers can participate by visiting crossroads.ca/strongandfree to:

Mark their participation on the National Prayer Map.

on the National Prayer Map. Download a guide for reflection and engagement.

for reflection and engagement. Explore how charities are making a difference.

"Regardless of background or belief, we hope this program encourages Canadians to reflect on the values that unite us," said Lara Watson.

For more information, visit crossroads.ca

