Canadians Honoured for Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine as Donations Help Thousands

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians who rallied through Canada's longest-running television talk show, 100 Huntley Street, and its parent organization, Crossroads, have been recognized for their extraordinary humanitarian efforts. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Government of Ukraine have awarded a Medal of Honour to acknowledge the life-changing impact of Canadian aid. This recognition, presented by Colonel Sasha through Canadian liaison Dennis Scraba, highlights the generosity of Canadians who have united to support Ukraine in its time of greatest need.

Orphans in Ukraine gather in a bomb shelter for school, featuring upgraded lighting and ventilation funded by Canadians through Crossroads Christian Communications Inc. Children sit at desks with books and notebooks, while a teacher offers support. The shelter’s improved conditions provide a safer learning environment despite the ongoing conflict. crossroads.ca/orphancareukraine (CNW Group/Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.)

Since 2022, Canadians have contributed over $1,063,403 through Crossroads' efforts, providing critical food, medical supplies, and safe shelter for displaced families. These donations have impacted more than 137,922 people, with a significant focus on protecting vulnerable children in war-affected regions.

Transforming Lives Through Canadian Support

The impact of these donations has been particularly significant for children in seven state-run orphanages, where funds have enabled:

Enhanced drainage systems to prevent flooding

Upgraded lighting and ventilation in bomb shelters

Installation of new gas heaters and windows to combat harsh winters

Safety measures for children attending underground schools during air raids

Additionally, local Seminary Students now make regular visits to provide ongoing emotional care to more than 600 children, helping them cope with the trauma of war and build resilience for the future.

A Testament to Canadian Generosity

"This Medal of Honour is not just an award—it amplifies the compassion and unity of Canadians who refuse to look away," said Cheryl Weber, Director of Crossroads Cares and co-host of 100 Huntley Street. "Through 100 Huntley Street and Crossroads, Canadians have stepped up to protect the most vulnerable, and this recognition belongs to every single person who has given, prayed, or shared this cause."

Looking Ahead: Continued Support Needed

As Ukrainian families continue to face significant challenges, ongoing Canadian support is critical to sustain these humanitarian efforts. Every donation makes a difference, ensuring that families and children have access to safety, stability, and hope for the future.

To support ongoing humanitarian aid in Ukraine, visit crossroads.ca/orphancareukraine .

