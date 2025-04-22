National Faith Movement Grows as Canadians Turn to Prayer and Unity in Uncertain Times

Crossroads urges Canadians to ask local candidates: How will you support the future of Christian charities — pillars of compassion and care across our nation?

BURLINGTON, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - As political leaders speak publicly about the importance of faith, and Canadians reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis, Crossroads Christian Communications is spotlighting its National Prayer Map, a growing expression of Canadian unity and spiritual resilience.

This is more than a map—it’s a movement. The Crossroads National Prayer Map tracks prayer coverage across Canada as believers unite in faith from coast to coast. Be part of the vision at crossroads.ca/strongandfree (CNW Group/Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.)

Part of Crossroads' Strong & Free campaign at crossroads.ca/strongandfree, the Prayer Map invites Canadians to mark their location online and commit to praying for their communities and country. Over 2,000 people have joined so far — a visible reminder that in uncertain times, Canadians and friends south of the border are turning to something enduring: prayer, unity, and the hope found in faith.

"Faith has shaped Canada's identity in both beautiful and challenging ways. Today, we must ensure it calls us toward a better future, one marked by unity, compassion, and hope," said Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Crossroads. "In moments like these, right after Easter and the passing of Pope Francis, we're reminded that faith can unite us across differences, generations, and borders. It also calls us into deeper reconciliation with God, with one another, and with our past."

The renewed focus on national prayer comes at a time of concern for the future of religious charities in Canada. Of the 86,000 registered charities nationwide, 40% are classified under the advancement of religion — including churches, ministries, and faith-based organizations that serve millions of Canadians daily through spiritual care, food banks, shelters, youth programs, and crisis support.

Recent tax policy recommendations from the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance have raised questions about whether the advancement of religion will continue to qualify as a charitable purpose under Canadian law.

Crossroads is urging voters to engage respectfully with their local candidates and ask: How will you support the future of Christian charities in Canada? These organizations are more than houses of worship — they are a lifeline in a time of national crisis, providing vital care, compassion, and community support to millions of Canadians. Without them, our nation's social and spiritual fabric is at risk.

Since 1962, Crossroads has served Canadians through care and media outreach, including its 24/7 Prayer Line, which has answered over 14 million calls. Its flagship program, 100 Huntley Street, remains Canada's longest-running daily talk show, sharing stories of hope and transformation.

SOURCE Crossroads Christian Communications Inc.

Media Contact: Amy Laforet | Director of Communications, [email protected], crossroads.ca/strongandfree