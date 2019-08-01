National Bank to release its third quarter 2019 results on August 28, 2019

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) will release its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Presentation materials referenced during the call will be posted on the Bank's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. that same day, will be accessible via live Internet broadcast or by telephone in listen-only mode by calling 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and entering access code 4562088#.

The conference call recording will be available until September 25, 2019 by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering access code 9430421#.

About National Bank of Canada

With $269 billion in assets as at April 30, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 24,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Marie-Claude Jarry, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, investorrelations@nbc.ca, Tel.: 1 866-517-5455; Marie-Pierre Jodoin, Senior Manager, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, mariepierre.jodoin@nbc.ca, Tel.: 514-394-4209

