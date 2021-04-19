MONTREAL, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - National Bank is proud to present its first booklet fully dedicated to inclusion and diversity. Entitled "Take Action for a More Inclusive Future Today," the booklet presents the strategy, areas of action, partnerships and performance indicators in the Bank's 2020-2023 three-year inclusion and diversity plan. It is part of the Bank's ongoing dialogue with its employees and other stakeholders.

Highlights

This handbook is part of our commitment to the United Nations as a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking, Women's Empowerment Principles, and LGBTI Global Standards of Conduct for Business.



This year, the Bank was selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a third consecutive year, and it received the Platinum Parity Certification awarded by Women in Governance.



The Bank has adopted a 2020-2023 three-year action plan that specifically defines areas of action required to create a more inclusive environment.



The Bank has enhanced the composition and mandate of its Inclusion and Diversity Council, which continues to be led by a member of the Office of the President.



We will measure the impact of our actions and the progress we've made using several performance indicators and targets to be achieved by December 31, 2023 .



. The Bank supports several dynamic employee networks to foster inclusion and develop its various groups, including the recent creation of the "Black Professional Network" and an internal cultural discussion platform.

Quote

"For us, inclusion and diversity are more than just words—they are fundamental values that define how we act. Over the next three years, we will continue to focus on dialogue and raising awareness to change attitudes and foster openness while encouraging business leaders to be more committed and accountable. We'll continue to take action to fight unconscious bias and create the necessary conditions to effectively support everyone in their development and advancement," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank.

About National Bank of Canada

With $344 billion in assets as at January 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

