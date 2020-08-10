Recipients are enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs at a Canadian university:

Alexandria Harmon is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Saint Mary's University . She will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Toronto as part of a summer internship in 2021.

Andrea Kilibarda is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce program at Concordia University's John Molson School of Business. She will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Montreal as part of a summer internship in 2021.

Danielle Shkiler is pursuing a Master's in Financial Economics at the Rotman School of Management of the University of Toronto . She will be part of the Financial Markets rotation program in 2021.

For many years, National Bank has been implementing various measures to increase the representation of women throughout the organization.

Quotes

"At National Bank, promoting the career advancement of women is one of our priorities. This unique initiative in the Canadian banking industry is designed to support the next generation of women in a field where their numbers are often low. Congratulations Alexandria, Andrea and Danielle!" stated Laurent Ferreira, Executive Vice-President and Co-Head of Financial Markets at National Bank.

"Our program focuses on personalized support, collaboration and learning to enable participants to flourish and nurture their interest in finance. We are proud to attract such talented candidates year after year and to make a difference in their career path. We look forward to welcoming this year's three winners!" added Denis Girouard, Executive Vice-President and Co-Head of Financial Markets at National Bank.

