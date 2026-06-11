National Bank Place Awarded Prestigious WELL Certification

A new milestone in health and well-being for National Bank's head office in downtown Montreal

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada ("the Bank") (TSX: NA) is proud to announce that its head office, National Bank Place, has officially achieved WELL Certification Gold. This recognition underscores the importance placed on the health and well-being of the people who work in and experience the building every day.

WELL Certification is a framework that puts people, and their health and well-being, at the heart of building design and operations. It is administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and naturally complements other approaches, including sustainable development and ESG strategies.

The WELL Certification level is based on specific requirements and a rigorous evaluation of adopted strategies across 10 key concepts related to physical and mental health and well-being in workplace environments: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Movement, Mind and Community.

At National Bank Place, this approach is reflected in particular through:

Amenities designed to promote well-being , including green spaces, terraces, relaxation areas and the application of biophilic design principles;

, including green spaces, terraces, relaxation areas and the application of biophilic design principles; Facilities that encourage physical activity , including a fully equipped fitness centre located on the 39th floor with panoramic views of the city, as well as more than 400 secure indoor bicycle parking spaces;

, including a fully equipped fitness centre located on the 39th floor with panoramic views of the city, as well as more than 400 secure indoor bicycle parking spaces; An abundance of natural light , thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing, along with automated blinds to enhance users' visual comfort;

, thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing, along with automated blinds to enhance users' visual comfort; The use of low-VOC (volatile organic compound) materials and furniture , as well as recycling stations on every floor;

(volatile organic compound) , as well as recycling stations on every floor; A particular focus on air quality and thermal comfort, supported by high-performance systems and smart controls.

This announcement is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance performance and the overall experience at National Bank Place. The building has also received other recognitions, including LEED® Gold certification.

National Bank Place also stands out for its floor-area ranking within the WELL program, including:

No. 1 in Canada (by floor area) among WELL v2 / v2 pilot projects under the "WELL Certification" typology, at 1,212,426 sq. ft.

(by floor area) among projects under the "WELL Certification" typology, at No. 3 in North America and No. 13 worldwide (by floor area) under the same typology.

Quotes

"Achieving Gold level WELL Certification for National Bank Place reaffirms our commitment to making our head office a true living environment, with people at the heart of the project. Behind this recognition is rigorous work and the mobilization of many teams--with a clear objective: to provide a harmonious, healthy and stimulating work environment that supports the well-being of everyone who occupies it."

-- Donald Simoneau, Assistant Vice-President, Real Estate Business Strategy, National Bank

"In order to create a space that fosters the expression of this new vertical community, our interior design approach was largely inspired by the concepts of the WELL Standard. It proved to be a decisive tool, strongly contributing to the project's fundamental objectives: to provide a harmonious workplace--an authentic living environment--where nature, real or interpreted, brings a sense of well-being to occupants; to place people at the centre of the project and provide them with dedicated spaces for connection and collaboration--open, comfortable and inspiring spaces."

-- Anik Shooner and Jean‑Pierre LeTourneux, Principal Architects, MSDL Architectes

"Evidence continues to show that healthier workplaces can enhance employee health, satisfaction and engagement, while also strengthening organizational performance. National Bank of Canada's achievement of WELL Certification at the Gold level reflects a meaningful commitment to turning those insights into action and creating workplaces designed to help people and organizations thrive."

-- Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, International WELL Building Institute

WELL is grounded in evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings and the health and well-being impacts on the people inside these buildings. To be awarded WELL Certification Gold by IWBI, National Bank Place underwent rigorous testing and a final evaluation carried out by third parties to ensure it met all performance requirements of WELL Certification at Gold level.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Coworking Rated, Works with WELL, WELL Residence, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]