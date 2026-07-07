National Bank of Canada expands its offering in Western Canada with the acquisition of Truvera Trust Corporation

This acquisition is a major strategic advancement for National Bank Trust, enabling broader access to leading expertise in trust services, estate planning, and philanthropy, to the benefit of clients across Canada.

MONTREAL, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada, through its subsidiary Natcan Trust Company, which operates under the trademark National Bank Trust ("NBT"), today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Truvera Trust Corporation ("Truvera"), a British Columbia-based trust company, as part of its strategy to expand its wealth management capabilities and strengthen its presence in Western Canada.

"This acquisition is an important step in strengthening our presence in Western Canada and bringing trust and estate expertise closer to our clients. Just as importantly, it's a strong fit from a people and culture perspective. The Truvera team brings deep expertise and a commitment to client service that aligns naturally with our own. Together, we are enhancing our ability to deliver integrated, high-value solutions while continuing to build an organization that supports our clients' evolving wealth and succession needs." – Marie-Soleil Lemieux, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Trust

"Joining National Bank Trust marks an exciting opportunity for Truvera Trust Corporation, our team, and our clients. We share a commitment to thoughtful, personalized service, and this partnership will enable us to build on that foundation while benefiting from National Bank's scale, expertise, and resources. Together, we are positioned to accelerate growth, enhance our capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients". – Don Woods, CEO, Truvera Trust Corporation

Headquartered in Vancouver, with an additional office in Kelowna, Truvera provides specialized services in estate and trust planning, as well as executor and trustee services, supporting individuals, families and business owners in managing complex wealth transitions. This acquisition reinforces NBT's presence by adding specialized expertise and established client relationships. The acquisition enhances National Bank's ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end wealth solutions across financial planning, wealth management, banking and trust services.

By establishing a local presence in Western Canada, NBT will:

Expand support for intergenerational wealth transfer and estate planning

Strengthen its presence within the local business and professional community

Build on strong collaboration across its Wealth Management services in the Western Canadian market, including National Bank Financial Wealth Management and Private Banking 1859

This acquisition reflects NBT's focused and disciplined approach to growth, targeting opportunities that enhance capabilities, support long-term development and deliver tangible value to clients and partners. The integration will be carried out progressively, ensuring continuity for clients and employees while leveraging NBT's broader infrastructure and expertise. The value of this transaction will not have a material impact on the Bank's financial position. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the coming months.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to risk factors, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond National Bank's control and the impacts of which are difficult to predict, including, among others, National Bank's ability to successfully integrate Truvera and the possibility that the acquisition of Truvera may not happen, or not at the expected time. Except as required by law, National Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About National Bank Trust

National Bank Trust is a trademark owned by National Bank of Canada used under licence by National Bank Trust Inc. and Natcan Trust Company, wholly owned subsidiaries of National Bank of Canada.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

About Truvera Trust Corporation

Founded in 2005, Truvera Trust Corporation is a privately owned British Columbia-based trust company with offices in Vancouver and Kelowna. Specializing in estate and trust administration, Truvera provides professional fiduciary services to individuals, families, executors, and beneficiaries across British Columbia.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]